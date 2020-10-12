Oct 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Hi, everyone. This is now seems to be the way to do these events, but it's the first time for us. So I hope everything will work. Welcome to our Capital Market Day.



And there was an echo here, but now the echo is gone, so I'll keep on talking. So welcome, and we -- instead of doing one full day of interactions like this, we -- as you know, we have decided to do a presentation from one of our portfolio companies every day this week at 3:00, Stockholm time. So that's the structure.



And it's -- obviously, our largest holding is Babylon. So that's the one that starts off this week today and soon kick off with that. And tomorrow, we'll continue with BlaBlaCar, followed by Voi on Wednesday, Gett on Thursday, and then a new-ish company that we haven't talked so much about called SWVL on Friday. So that's the week, and we super much look forward to it.



But yes, the only other thing, I think, before we kick off here is that questions will be -- if you want to ask a question, you