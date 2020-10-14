VNV Global AB (publ) Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Hi, everyone. And welcome to day 3 of our Capital Markets week. Today is Voi day, so it's super cool to have Fredrik here, Fredrik, the Founder and CEO of Voi. I'm wearing my Voi cap, which Fredrik gave me, was it, I don't know. I think it was 1.5 years into the journey of Voi, and we were all super proud to have 1 million route -- rides in April 2019. I'm just wearing it now to see how far we've gone because I think we're clocking 30 million rides as we speak.



Anyway, so I'll wear this cap for a while. It's great to have you all here, and especially you Fredrik, of course. So I think we use this sort of the format we've used the other days, which is very good kickoff and do a presentation. And then we'll got a Q&A.



You can -- if you want to participate in the Q&A, you punch in your questions into the chat or the Q&A function on Zoom, and then we'll sort of read them out here as -- and take as many as we can.



All right. Great. Over to you, Fredrik.



