Oct 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member
Hi, everyone. We're sort of -- we're getting the hang of this now. And it's sort of sad that it's already Friday because this is like -- this is -- I don't know. It's presumptuous for me to say, but I've been starting to enjoy these 3:00 sort of gatherings, but we're soon getting the technique ready here for Friday afternoon here in Stockholm.
So welcome, everyone, and a particular welcome to Dany and Mostafa, who are our speakers today. So Dany runs the best investment company in the Middle East, Beco, who we have invested together with for several years and in several deals. And Mostafa Kandil is the founder of SWVL, which we own together with Dany. I think Dany you invested before us and then helped us invest. So we're super, super grateful for that because SWVL is one of our rising stars. Come a couple of years, and then we think SWVL give Babylon and BlaBla and Voi a run for their money, because it's going to be big.
So this is -- so we'll run this in the usual sort of fashion.
VNV Global AB (publ) Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
Oct 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...