VNV Global AB (publ) Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Hi, everyone. We're sort of -- we're getting the hang of this now. And it's sort of sad that it's already Friday because this is like -- this is -- I don't know. It's presumptuous for me to say, but I've been starting to enjoy these 3:00 sort of gatherings, but we're soon getting the technique ready here for Friday afternoon here in Stockholm.



So welcome, everyone, and a particular welcome to Dany and Mostafa, who are our speakers today. So Dany runs the best investment company in the Middle East, Beco, who we have invested together with for several years and in several deals. And Mostafa Kandil is the founder of SWVL, which we own together with Dany. I think Dany you invested before us and then helped us invest. So we're super, super grateful for that because SWVL is one of our rising stars. Come a couple of years, and then we think SWVL give Babylon and BlaBla and Voi a run for their money, because it's going to be big.



So this is -- so we'll run this in the usual sort of fashion.