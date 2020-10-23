Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to VNV Global Q3 Report for 2020. Today, I am pleased to present Per Brilioth, Chief Executive Officer. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to Per. Please begin your meeting.
Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member
Thank you, and hi, everyone. I'll quickly flick through some slides as usual, and then I will open up for Q&A. I think you will be familiar with our history, and I will go directly into sort of some points on this quarter.
So on a per share basis, sort of the NAV is down a little bit on the 9 months. If you exclude the rights issue, which was obviously down below NAV, the NAV is about flat over the same period. So that's how the math works. And we -- but overall, in this last quarter, there was about $45 million of upwards movement in the portfolio. Most of the things in the portfolio are based on a model now or the NAV is constructed through using valuation models. And we've done this since the start of COVID and also, of
Q3 2020 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...