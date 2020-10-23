Q3 2020 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to VNV Global Q3 Report for 2020. Today, I am pleased to present Per Brilioth, Chief Executive Officer. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Per. Please begin your meeting.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thank you, and hi, everyone. I'll quickly flick through some slides as usual, and then I will open up for Q&A. I think you will be familiar with our history, and I will go directly into sort of some points on this quarter.



So on a per share basis, sort of the NAV is down a little bit on the 9 months. If you exclude the rights issue, which was obviously down below NAV, the NAV is about flat over the same period. So that's how the math works. And we -- but overall, in this last quarter, there was about $45 million of upwards movement in the portfolio. Most of the things in the portfolio are based on a model now or the NAV is constructed through using valuation models. And we've done this since the start of COVID and also, of