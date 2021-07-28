Q2 2021 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining in Q2 results, it's that time of the year. And, yes, we'll dig right into it. I got my colleague, George, who's going to help me do the slides today.



And George, if you could take us to Page 9. And I'll dig straight into -- just to try to summarize this quarter. And in general, a super good period, but also super busy period, which is good. But the quarter is -- overall, it's good.



We're up like 12%. The NAV, that is up like 12% during the second quarter to just under SEK 108 per share. And that's driven by stuff in the portfolio moving around. But sort of beyond that, there is, of course, a lot of activity in the portfolio that are happening.



In fact, we've invested -- during the quarter, we've invested