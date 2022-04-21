Q1 2022 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Bjorn Von Sivers - VNV Global AB(publ)-Investment Manager&Head of IR



All right.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thanks, Bjorn, and thanks, everyone, for joining for our Q1 conference call. Bjorn is joining me for this call. Most of you have met Bjorn. Bjorn is my wingman here at VNV, been here for 10 years. [And thus] all the things I do, that also runs our -- builds our [NAV] essentially. So we'll be a little bit more granular on that starting from 2022, and this is the first call of 2022. Now I am going to share with you a screen, which happens like this, and I hope you can see my screen now, and I'll use this presentation to walk us through this report.



All right. Well, Q1, all of you know what we're doing. [This doesn't quite work, as I intended it to do. But anyway, you get the picture. I hope you see the picture. Bjorn, you're seeing the picture, right?]



Bjorn Von Sivers - VNV Global AB