Q2 2022 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Bjorn Von Sivers - VNV Global AB(publ)-Investment Manager&Head of IR



Welcome to VNV Global's presentations for the second quarter and first 6 months of 2022. I'll leave it to Per to start things off.



And before that, just a reminder, as we do it in the Zoom format, if you want to ask a question, please use the Q&A function here in Zoom, and we will go through them later on.



Thanks. Go ahead, Per.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thanks, Bjorn, and welcome, everyone. I'll just introduce sort of the report and sort of the general themes have been going on and what's on our mind at the moment. And then Bjorn will run through the details of our NAV's built up. And those of you who were with us the last quarter will be familiar with the structure and then I'll sort of round things off and then we'll go to Q&A.



But -- and I thought I'd sort of just kick things off in a sort of a numerical way. And yes, the