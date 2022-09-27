VNV Global AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



All right. Sort of a little early, but I think everyone is here, and we can kick off. There we go, 8:30. So reason why waiting for 8:30 because we're going to be joined by some people who are watching us on the screen, so I want it to be timely for them. But welcome, everybody. It's great to see here. It's great to be in New York. And to do this Capital Markets Day in real life. I think the digital ones we did for a couple of years were fun and worked well, but can't beat this. And it's also good to sort of to be back in New York.



I think we had a Capital Markets Day here, but it's like in 2005, '06, so it was really time. We have some large shareholders here, and we hope to have more shareholders here. So it's good to be here. It's also good -- you know times are volatile. They're a little uncertain. As you'll see, I think we are very enthusiastic about our portfolio. But I think it's also where we we're trading at this large discount and everything. So it's good to be here. I think when