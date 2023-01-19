Q4 2022 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dennis Mohammad - VNV Global AB(publ)-Investment Manager



Okay. I think with that, we are set. Very warm welcome to the VNV Global Conference Call for the fourth quarter and 12-month report of 2022. Today, our CEO and Managing Director, Per Brilioth; and I, Dennis Mohammad, an investment manager at VNV will walk you through the financials and key events for the fourth quarter of '22. Per and I will hold the presentation followed by a Q&A where you guys are very welcome to type in your questions in the dedicated Zoom chats, and we'll address these questions after the presentation. With that, handing it over to you, Per.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Great. Thanks, Dennis, and welcome, everyone. And so we'll flip through a few slides highlighting the Q4 results and some comments on the individual names and then over to Q&A. But you can flick forward here, Dennis. So we got this [interest] slide, which all you will be familiar with, we still do what