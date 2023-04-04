Q1 2023 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Dennis Mohammad - VNV Global AB(publ)-Investment Manager



Okay. With that, I think we are set. Very warm welcome to the VNV Global Conference Call for the first quarter report of 2023. Today, our CEO and Managing Director, Per Brilioth; and I, Dennis Mohammad, Investment Manager at VNV, will walk you through the financials and the key events of the quarter. Per and I will hold a presentation, followed by a Q&A where we welcome you to type in your questions in the dedicated Zoom chat. And after the presentation, we will address questions.



With that, I hand it over to you, Per.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thanks, Dennis, and thanks, everyone, for joining on this quarterly call. So there's a lot of familiar faces in the participants this year. So I guess all of you know what we do, but in terms of just a very short intro, we invest in the companies with network effects. We define network effects as the product that the company sells, becomes