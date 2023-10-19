Q3 2023 VNV Global AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Bjorn Von Sivers - VNV Global AB(publ)-Investment Manager&Head of IR



Everybody, welcome to VNV Global 9 Month and Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We will start with walk through with a few slides going through the key events of the quarter and the key events in the portfolio, followed by Q&A. And as a reminder, if you want to ask a question, please use the chat or Q&A function here on and we will take them in the end. With that, I'll leave it over to Per Brillioth, CEO of VNV Global to start. Go ahead, Per.



Per Brilioth - VNV Global AB(publ)-CEO - MD & Board Member



Thanks, Bjorn, and hi, everyone. Yes. So built our balance sheet as of September 30, came up to $710 million. That's like just under SEK 60 a share, SEK 59 a share in NAV, which is a rather flat quarter. There is some ups and downs, and Bjorn will walk us through what have been the movers there. But on an aggregated level, it looks kind of uneventful. If we go to the next slide, we try to