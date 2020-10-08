Full Year 2020 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 08, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Right. My apologies, technology. So good morning, and welcome to our virtual results presentation for Volution Group for the financial year 2020. Regrettably, this presentation couldn't take place in person, but we're very pleased with the 50 participants that we have with us today.



So healthy air sustainably. That's Volution. As we go to the next slide, what I'd like to talk about today, the headline to our announcement, record cash generation and a strong start to the financial year. I'm pleased today to be here with Andy O'Brien, suitably socially distanced to my right-hand side; and Lee Nurse, who's in another room, but in the same building as us.



I'll take you through the introduction. I'll come back and hand over to Andy, and he'll take you through the financial review. We'd like to take you through the operational review. And also today, Lee Nurse joining us to talk about our refreshed sustainability strategy. And at the end, what we prefer is to take questions at the end of the presentation. We think, logistically,