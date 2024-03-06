On March 6, 2024, Douglas Miller, the President and Chief Communications Officer of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), sold 16,167 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Cars.com Inc operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 51,457 shares of Cars.com Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Douglas Miller is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cars.com Inc were trading at $18.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.213 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.67, which is below both the industry median of 16.56 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $18.15 and a GF Value of $17.27, Cars.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

