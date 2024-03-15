Worley Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Worley Ltd's Dividends

Worley Ltd (WYGPY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-04-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Worley Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Worley Ltd Do?

Worley is a leading global provider of professional services, such as engineering, procurement, and construction management, to the oil, gas, mining, power, and infrastructure sectors. The purchase of Jacobs ECR in April 2019 reduced revenue contribution from hydrocarbons to just over 50%, from a prior 75%-80% position. Metals and mining contribute 23%, and infrastructure and chemicals the balance. Worley has a global presence with about 59,000 staff in more than 50 countries. It has a strong presence in many developing economies, including Africa.

1766042860790116352.png

A Glimpse at Worley Ltd's Dividend History

Worley Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Worley Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Worley Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.88% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.83%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Worley Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 7.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 34.60% per year. Based on Worley Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Worley Ltd stock as of today is approximately 12.72%.

1766043010497409024.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Worley Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.87, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Worley Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Worley Ltd's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Worley Ltd's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Worley Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Worley Ltd's revenue has decreased by approximately -4.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 80.3% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Worley Ltd's earnings decreased by approximately -14.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 82.13% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.10%, which underperforms approximately 69.6% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Weighing Worley Ltd's Dividend Prospects

Considering Worley Ltd's latest dividend announcement, consistent dividend history, and current yield, investors may find it an attractive income-generating stock. However, the sustainability of Worley Ltd's dividends could be a concern given the payout ratio and mixed growth metrics. The company's profitability remains fair, but the declining revenue and earnings growth rates may warrant caution for long-term dividend reliability. As value investors weigh these factors, they should also consider the broader industry trends and company-specific strategic initiatives that could influence future performance. Will Worley Ltd's global footprint and diverse service offerings help it navigate the challenges and maintain its dividend commitment? This is a question for investors to ponder as they assess the company's potential for their portfolios. For further research, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.