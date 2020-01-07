ViaSat Inc at Citi Global TMT West Conference Transcript

Jan 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Kevin Toomey;Citi;TMT Sector Specialist -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Citi's Global TMT West Conference. My name is Kevin Toomey. I'm Citi's IMT Sector Specialist, and I'd like to welcome Viasat's CEO, Mark Dankberg, to this year's conference. Mark, thanks for joining us.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder, Chairman & CEO



Sure. Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

So why don't we kick things off with a big picture question? Can you summarize the business model and maybe some key initiatives that are underway for the next year or so, 2 to 3 years?- Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder, Chairman & CEOYes. So we have a mix in our businesses of products and services. The services have become -- yes, sure. The services have become the biggest part of our business, and then so services basically are primarily services that we offer for residential, mobility