Q4 2020 ViaSat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Viasat's FY '20 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is going to be Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.
Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder, Chairman & CEO
Okay. Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our earnings call for our full year fiscal 2020 and fourth quarter results. So I'm Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. And also on the call are Rick Baldridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Shawn Duffy, our CFO; Robert Blair, General Counsel; Bruce Dirks, our Treasurer; and Paul Froelich in Corporate Development.
And as you may have seen in the press release announcing this call, this quarter we're introducing a new format for quarterly earnings, where the financial results and business discussion and other special topics that we normally would have covered in opening remarks and slides are now contained in our shareholder letter that's on our website. So this should allow us to use the bulk of the time on this call for more in-depth Q&A.
