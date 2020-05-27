May 27, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Peter Lawler Supino - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everybody. I'm Peter Supino, the telecom, cable and satellite analyst at Sanford Bernstein. Thank you for joining us at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference, the 36th Annual Edition, for this conversation with Mark Dankberg of Viasat.



Before Mark and I start talking about his business, a few FYIs relating to this year's format. (Operator Instructions) I'm certain you'll find our dialogue exciting and want to ask questions, and I wouldn't want you to be held up by technology.



So with that, I want to also remind you about the Procensus poll, which is a sort of give-and-get technology we're using to poll all of our guests at the end of the session. You'll have immediate access to the poll results. The link will also be available on the left side of your screen. If you have any technical difficulties or have any questions, please reach out to your Bernstein sales contact or Bernstein corporate marketing.



With all of that out of the way, we can get to the good stuff. It's my