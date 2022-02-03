Q3 2022 ViaSat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Welcome to Viasat's Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Rick Baldridge, President and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Baldridge.



Richard A. Baldridge - Viasat, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Thanks. Thanks for joining us today, everybody. We released our shareholder letter earlier today before the market opened, and we hope you've had a chance to take a look at that.



Joining me today on the call is Mark Dankberg, our Executive Chairman; Shawn Duffy, our CFO; Robert Blair, our General Counsel; Paul Froelich from Corporate Development; and Peter Lopez from Investor Relations.



Today's call will consist of some -- just a couple of brief opening remarks, and then we'll go into Q&A. First, let's have Robert provide us some Safe Harbor.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Rick. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual