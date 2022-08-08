Q1 2023 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Viasat's Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO.



You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Okay, thanks. Thanks for joining us today.



We released our shareholder letter shortly after the market closed today, and it's available on our website. We will be referring to it on the call.



Joining me on the call today are Rick Baldridge, who's our Vice Chairman now; Kevin Harkenrider, our Chief Operating Officer; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; Robert Blair, our General Counsel; Paul Froelich, corporate development; and Peter Lopez in investor relations.



So I'll have Robert provide our safe harbor, first.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark.



As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to