Q4 2023 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Viasat's Q4 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us for our call today. We released our shareholder letter shortly after market close this afternoon, and it's still available on our website. We'll be referring to on this call. So joining me on the call today are Guru Gowrappan, our new President, Kevin Harkenrider, our COO; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; Robert Blair, our General Counsel; and Paul Froelich from Corporate Development; and Peter Lopez from Investor Relations as well. So before we start, Robert will provide our safe harbor guidance.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to