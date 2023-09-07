Viasat Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Welcome to the informal portion of today's Annual Shareholder Meeting. Before we start the presentation, we'd like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements as described in the disclosure. I'm Mark Dankberg, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Viasat. As an overview, we'll cover these topics. We're very focused on increasing shareholder value, and we intend to achieve that through revenue and earnings growth. We're equally focused on generating free cash flow by delivering satellite services through the most capital-efficient fleet optimized for our target markets. Most of this presentation is meant to show how we'll do that. We've had a very good track record of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and that continues.



We'll quickly review that record and some key events. Our growth strategy centered on global mobile satellite services. That was the point of the Inmarsat acquisition, and we believe we're off to a good start. We'll show how we intend to continue to win in the market and grow along with it