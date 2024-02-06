Q3 2024 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Viasat Fiscal Year '24 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. So with me, I've got Guru Gowrappan, our President; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Blair, our General Counsel. So first, I'll have Robert provide our safe harbor disclosure.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Copies are available from the SEC or from our website. Back to you, Mark.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. -