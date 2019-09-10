Sep 10, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Welcome everyone to the Morgan Stanley Global Health Care Conference. I am Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts.
For this session, we have Andre Turenne, CEO of Voyager Therapeutics. Welcome.
G. Andre Turenne - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thanks, Jeff.
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
So maybe for those in the room who may not be as familiar with Voyager, can you provide a brief introduction?
G. Andre Turenne - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Yes. And thank you for the
