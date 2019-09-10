Sep 10, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome everyone to the Morgan Stanley Global Health Care Conference. I am Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts.



For this session, we have Andre Turenne, CEO of Voyager Therapeutics. Welcome.



G. Andre Turenne - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Jeff.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So maybe for those in the room who may not be as familiar with Voyager, can you provide a brief introduction?



G. Andre Turenne - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Yes. And thank you for the