Oct 02, 2019 / 09:20PM GMT

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Okay, I think we will get started. So good morning. Day one of the fifth annual Cantor Fitzgerald global healthcare conference. I am Charles Duncan. I am a senior biotechnology analyst and I'm a managing director for the firm.



Team Duncan joined Cantor about 14 months ago and we have established coverage on approximately 30 companies. And very excited to host 24 of them today or this week for fireside chats.



And so not to take too much time, I wanted to introduce the next management team that will be presenting. And I'm excited to introduce you to the management from Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager is a gene therapy company focused on neurological disorders. And we cover a lot of neuro innovators and this is arguably one of the only or the only gene therapy company in the space that we thought made sense for us to cover. And so Voyager, ticker symbol VYGO. We rate the stock overweight rating. We have established a $31 price target.



But I'm excited to introduce Ms. Allison Dorval, who is the Company's Chief Financial Officer who is with