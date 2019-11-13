Nov 13, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT
Tiago Felipe Fauth - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
I'm Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse, one of the analysts here. Joined today by Andre, the CEO of Voyager Therapeutics for a presentation. Andre, please?
G. Andre Turenne - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for those listening on the webcast. It's a pleasure to be invited here to present at the CrÃ©dit Suisse conference.
So I'll be making some forward-looking statements. I invite you to look at our SEC filings for a fuller description of the risks associated with our business. I'll start today with an introduction to our team. I'm very proud of the great team we've been able to put together at Voyager. I've been in the company for the past 1.5 years or so, and we've been able to assemble a team of experts in the areas of neuroscience, gene therapy, rare disease that you see listed here. I'm joined at the conference by Kelly Bales, our Head of Neuroscience Research. He recently
Voyager Therapeutics Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference - Scottsdale Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...