Q4 2020 Voyager Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Voyager Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being webcast live on the Investor & Media section of Voyager's website at voyagertherapeutics.com. This call is the property of Voyager Therapeutics, and recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the express written consent of Voyager Therapeutics is strictly prohibited. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Allison Dorval, CFO at Voyager.



Allison Dorval - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Andre Turenne, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Omar Khwaja, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D.



This afternoon after market close, we issued a press release, which outlines the financial results and corporate highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The release is available at