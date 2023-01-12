Jan 12, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the last day of the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave Praharaj and I'm an associate with the Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Today, I have the pleasure of introducing Voyager Therapeutics and their CEO, Alfred Sandrock. In the audience, we also have CSO, Todd Carter; and CFO, Peter Pfreundschuh. Please note, there will be time for Q&A at the end of the session. A mic will be passed around, thank you, and take it away Al.



Thank you, David. It's my pleasure to tell you how Voyager Therapeutics is breaking through barriers in neurology and in gene therapy. Today, I'll be making some forward-looking statements during this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings, our annual 10-K and our most recent 10-Q. So why invest in Voyager? This is our investment thesis. We have 3 pillars of value. It begins with our capsids. This capsid platform, which we call TRACER has the potential to address some of the key barriers