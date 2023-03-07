Q4 2022 Voyager Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Voyager Therapeutics 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call is being recorded at the company's request. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like turn the call over to Pete Pfreundschuh, Chief Financial Officer.



Peter P. Pfreundschuh - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, and Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Al Sandrock, our CEO; Dr. Todd Carter, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Allen Nunnally, our Chief Business Officer.



We issued our Q4 and Year-End 2022 press release this morning. The press release and 10-K are available on our website. We plan to provide a brief summary of key highlights from the quarter and reserve the majority of time for your Q&A.



In a moment, I will turn the call over to Al. Before I do this, I want to remind everyone that during this call, Voyager representatives may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects. All forward-looking statements are