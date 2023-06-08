Jun 08, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Al Sandrock - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



My name is Al Sandrock, and it's my pleasure to tell you about how Voyager Therapeutics is breaking through barriers in neurology and gene therapy.



I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements. Please consult our regulatory documents. We have Voyager sit at the intersection of neurotherapeutics and gene therapy, and I believe we're in an amazing era of neurotherapeutics.



Just look at what's happened this year alone. We now have antibodies, the first disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease. We have a drug approved for the very first time in Friedreich's ataxia. We have drugs that affect that negative symptoms of schizophrenia. We've had drugs that affect the positive symptoms for (inaudible), none that affect the negative symptoms, and we see evidence of that nowadays.



We have two new medicines just this year alone approved by FDA for ALS, including tofersen, just approved for SOD1 ALS. And we have regulatory support for surrogate endpoints such as NfL for ALS.



Gene therapy is also