Q3 2023 Voyager Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Voyager Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website approximately 2 hours after completion of this call. I would now like to turn the call over to Pete Pfreundschuh, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Peter P. Pfreundschuh - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon. Joining me on the call today is Dr. Al Sandrock, our CEO. And joining us for Q&A is Dr. Todd Carter, our Chief Scientific Officer. We issued our Q3 2023 financial results press release this afternoon. The press release and 10-Q are available on our website.



In a moment, I will turn the call over to Al. Before I do this, I want to remind everyone that during the call, Voyager representatives may make forward-looking statements as noted in Slide 2 of today's deck. These forward-looking statements include future expectations,