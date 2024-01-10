Jan 10, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Dave Praharaj -



Good morning, and welcome to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave Praharaj, and I'm part of the Healthcare Investment Banking team here at JPMorgan.



Today, I have the pleasure of introducing our speaker, Dr. Al Sandrock, CEO of Voyager Therapeutics. In terms of logistics, please reserve any questions for after the presentation as we will have time. With that, take it away, Al.



Alfred W. Sandrock - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and it's my pleasure to tell you about Voyager and how we're defining neurogenetic medicines. What I'll be telling you about today is basically 4 things: our pipeline, which consists of a wholly owned pipeline as well as some partner programs in neurogenetic medicines with at least 4 IND filings this year and next year, potentially generating clinical data in 2025 and 2026.



I'll be telling you about our platform, focus on our TRACER-derived capsids. We believe this is a leading