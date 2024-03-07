Velocity Financial Inc Reports Soaring Earnings Amidst Market Challenges

Record Full-Year Earnings and Strategic Growth Mark 2023 Performance

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $52.3 million for full-year 2023, a significant increase from $32.2 million in 2022.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: $1.52 for full-year 2023, up from $0.94 in the previous year.
  • Loan Portfolio Growth: Total managed loan portfolio UPB grew by 16% to $4.07 billion in 4Q 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased to 3.52% for the portfolio, reflecting a 24% improvement.
  • Pretax Income: Jumped by 91% to $22.3 million in 4Q 2023 compared to 4Q 2022.
  • Capital Raise: Announced a $75 million capital raise to support further growth and a $5 billion loan portfolio by 2025.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Velocity Financial Inc (VEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a year of robust financial growth and strategic achievements despite a challenging economic environment. Velocity Financial Inc is a leading real estate finance company in the United States, known for originating and managing investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company operates across various states, including New York, California, and Florida, earning revenue primarily through interest income.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

For the full-year 2023, Velocity Financial Inc reported a net income of $52.3 million and core net income of $53.4 million, marking a substantial improvement from the $32.2 million net income and $42.2 million core net income in 2022. The company's earnings per diluted share reached $1.52, a notable increase from $0.94 in the previous year. These results underscore the company's resilience and strategic prowess in navigating the headwinds of higher interest rates and rising inflation that have posed significant challenges for the mortgage market.

President and CEO Chris Farrar highlighted the company's record earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year, attributing the success to strategic portfolio growth and proactive asset management. The company's ability to increase loan production each quarter while raising mortgage coupons by 86 basis points from the average rate for 4Q22 played a crucial role in expanding net interest margins by 68 basis points from 4Q22.

I am pleased to announce that Velocity delivered record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, driven by strategic portfolio growth and proactive asset management," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO.

Operational and Financial Achievements

The company's total managed loan portfolio unpaid principal balance (UPB) grew by 16% to $4.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.51 billion in the same period of the previous year. This growth is a testament to Velocity Financial Inc's effective expansion strategy and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

The fourth quarter also saw impressive year-over-year increases in key performance indicators, with pretax income surging by 91% to $22.3 million, net income climbing by 105% to $17.4 million, and diluted earnings per share doubling to $0.50. The net interest margin for the portfolio improved by 24% to 3.52%, reflecting the company's efficient interest income management.

Velocity Financial Inc's financial achievements are particularly significant for a company in the banking industry, where net interest margins are a critical measure of profitability. The company's ability to raise capital, as evidenced by the recent $75 million capital raise, positions it well for continued growth and the pursuit of its "5X25" goal of a $5 billion loan portfolio by 2025.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance in 2023 demonstrates a strong operational foundation and a strategic approach to growth that has allowed it to thrive despite economic pressures. The increase in loan production, coupled with effective asset management, has led to a robust increase in net income and earnings per share, which are vital metrics for investors.

Looking ahead, Velocity Financial Inc's capital raise and growth trajectory suggest a positive outlook for the company's future. The management's commitment to achieving the "5X25" goal indicates a forward-looking strategy that could further enhance shareholder value.

For more detailed information on Velocity Financial Inc's financial results and operational strategies, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and attend the upcoming conference call and webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Velocity Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.