Mar 04, 2024 / 02:10PM GMT

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



And to start off one of the first sessions, I'm really pleased to have with us Walgreens. And joining us is Tim Wentworth, newly appointed CEO; and Manmohan Mahajan, newly appointed full-time CFO. Really, thanks for both of you being here today.



Timothy C. Wentworth - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks. Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo maybe just start off, Tim, 4 months in now. I know you had spoken with investors at earnings in January, kind of got a first glance, I think, 2 months on the job, 2 months more now. Maybe give us a sense on what you're seeing in terms of where we're at and maybe give us an update there.- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure. Thanks, and I appreciate everyone joining us this morning here in the room and