Q3 2020 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO, Head of IR & Finance Director



Welcome to the presentation of the third quarter 2020. If you have any questions, please click on the envelope here on the screen.



So now turn to next page. The title on the report is Wallenstam generates results through its own work. And thanks to our business model with cost-efficient new construction, we can generate results in more uncertain times like this through our own work, both in management of the completed new construction as well in value changes.



Turn to next page. In short, I can start to say that this quarter has ended a lot stronger compared to the second and first quarter this year. Now the second wave of the pandemic has started, so we are humble about the future of the pandemic effect. But so long,