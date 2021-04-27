Q1 2021 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



=====================

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter of 2021. My name is Susann Linde, I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. And if you have any questions please click on the envelop on this side and -- or send me an email, I will answer your questions.



Please turn to Page 2. It has been a quarter where the business continues to deliver. And in summary, I can say that we report a stable result. Occupancy remains at the same level as the end of the year for commercial as well as residential, which continue to be 100% occupied.



Our own housing queue for our new construction continues to grow and now over 140,000 people are in the queue.



Turn to Page 3. Some of the things that have happened during the quarter