Q2 2021 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



Welcome to the presentation of the first half year of 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Please turn to Page 2. During this quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet and report an equity/assets ratio and LTV of 45%. This has been done, for example, through the sale of buyback shares and also some selling of properties. Now we are even more equipped for future investments.



Turn to Page 3. So what has happened in quarter 2? We continued to strengthen our project portfolio for the future, partly in the form of a land allocation in Central Nacka and also the acquisition of land in Rosendal in Uppsala. In December last year, we agreed with SBB to sell 2 commercial properties in Gothenburg, which SBB took over on April 1. We have also sold another