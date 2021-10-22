Q3 2021 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



Hi, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter of 2021. I'm Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. (Operator Instructions)



So turn to next page. All key ratios for the period are better, increased income from property management, higher equity assets ratio and lower LTV as well as strong net asset value growth. We are very proud of this. This is also the reason for the quarter's headline for our report, business model that generates results. Our strategy of investing in new construction of new rentals can be seen in our figures, both in increased net operating income and value changes.



Next slide. So what happened during this third quarter? We made a small acquisition in Gothenburg, a property in Fiskhamnen.