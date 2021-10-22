Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Susann Linde
Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR
=====================
Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR
Hi, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter of 2021. I'm Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. (Operator Instructions)
So turn to next page. All key ratios for the period are better, increased income from property management, higher equity assets ratio and lower LTV as well as strong net asset value growth. We are very proud of this. This is also the reason for the quarter's headline for our report, business model that generates results. Our strategy of investing in new construction of new rentals can be seen in our figures, both in increased net operating income and value changes.
Next slide. So what happened during this third quarter? We made a small acquisition in Gothenburg, a property in Fiskhamnen.
Q3 2021 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...