Q1 2022 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 26, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



=====================

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Welcome to this call, where I will go through the first quarter of 2022. And as always, if you have any questions, please click on the envelope here on this page, and I will try to answer them later.



So turn to Page 2. We are once again reporting a good result and growth. All key ratios are further strengthened, but there is a great deal of uncertainty in our world with a pandemic replaced by war. But we as a company are entering stable during this time of uncertainty, with a strong balance sheet in combination with the property holdings in attractive locations with a stable demand. Our own queue for our new construction has increased during this first quarter to 185,000 in total so our rental apartments that are completed have a good demand.



