Q2 2022 Wallenstam AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Welcome to this conference call about second quarter 2022. My name is Susann Linde, and I'm CFO here at Wallenstam. And you can also send me some questions. If you have some, please click on the envelope on this slide, and I will answer them later.



Now turn to Page 2. We are in a turbulent world with high inflation, problems with supply chains, and ongoing war. But we, as a company, are well equipped with, among other things, a strong balance sheet as a base. We have been working with it for a long time. We, as a company, always work long term to be able to operate in both good times and bad times.



So now turn to Page 3. We continue to create value, which we can see in our net asset value. During this first half of the year, we created almost SEK 3 per share. So during the business plan, we have created SEK 20.5 per share, which means that we reached our goal. We have also made a split of the share, which means that we have twice as many shares. All key ratios have been recalculated.