Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Susann Linde
Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR
=====================
Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR
Hi, and welcome to the presentation of Wallenstam quarter 3 report for 2022. My name is Susann Linde. I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. So please turn to Page 2.
We are in a turbulent environment with high inflation, high electricity prices and a stable capital market. The headline of our interim report: Strong foundation to stand on. We have a stable financial position, primarily financed through bank loans. We have the properties in the right locations where people want to live and work, and we are also self-sufficient in renewable energy. Of course, we are humbled by the situation, but the company's position feels good and stable. Now turn to next page.
As I said, we have a stable financial position. We have an equity
Q3 2022 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...