Q3 2022 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



=====================

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Hi, and welcome to the presentation of Wallenstam quarter 3 report for 2022. My name is Susann Linde. I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. So please turn to Page 2.



We are in a turbulent environment with high inflation, high electricity prices and a stable capital market. The headline of our interim report: Strong foundation to stand on. We have a stable financial position, primarily financed through bank loans. We have the properties in the right locations where people want to live and work, and we are also self-sufficient in renewable energy. Of course, we are humbled by the situation, but the company's position feels good and stable. Now turn to next page.



As I said, we have a stable financial position. We have an equity