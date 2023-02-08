Q4 2022 Wallenstam AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Hi, and welcome to this presentation of the fourth quarter of 2022. My name is Susann Linde, I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. Please go to Slide 2.



It has been a year that we look forward to when we would master the pandemic and life would return back to normal. Instead, it has been a dramatic year when almost exactly a year ago, the war started in Ukraine. But apart from all the terrible human suffer, it has also meant an energy price crisis and the lack of materials.



We have an increased inflation and higher interest rate as a result. But Wallenstam has a core business that works well and a stable financial position and we have good conditions for taking advantage of opportunities that may arise in more uncertain times like this. But we are not unaffected by the outside world and the challenges that come with it, but we look ahead and has, therefore, launched a new business plan this December.



Please turn to next page, Page 3. We released the