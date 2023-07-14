Q2 2023 Wallenstam AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Hi, and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter. I'm Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam.



Please turn to next page, Page 2. The headline of this report is a long-term focus. I said it last quarter as well, but it is a good summary of our company and our current position. We always focus on long-term decisions and what we believe is the best in long term, not just for the moment.



Turn to next page, Page 3. As you all may know, we keep focusing on our growing regions, Stockholm and Gothenburg. We have a strong demand for both the residentials and commercials. We have our residentials in attractive and good area for living and the main part of the commercials in the attractive inner city of Gothenburg. The total occupancy rate is 96%, where residentials are fully let and commercials 91%.



Next slide. The distribution of the rental value are almost at the same level as last quarter. The residentials increased a bit because of the