Q3 2023 Wallenstam AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter of 2023. My name is Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam.



So turn to next page. The headline of this report is good position in a turbulent global climate. During this quarter, there hasn't been so much activity, more of a consolidation quarter, you can say. But we work with our existing properties, but we are also focused on working with our future projects to make them even more efficient so we can start the construction of them of more apartments which is needed in the regions where we are. But even in good times, we are focused on our financial stability and also improved it. That is to say, we are well equipped, both regarding the financial position as well as our property holdings. And therefore, we feel that we have a good position in these troubled times.



So now turn to next page, Page 3. The most common question I have received lately is when does the restaurant open at Birger