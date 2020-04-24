Q1 2020 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to West Bancorp quarterly earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Doug Gulling, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Douglas Ray Gulling - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. On the call with me, we have Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President; Harlee Olafson, our Chief Risk Officer; and Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer. And let me begin with our fair disclosure statement.



Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such