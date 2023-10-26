Q3 2023 West Bancorporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Hello. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the West Bancorporation Inc. Q3 Earnings Call.



Jane M. Funk - West Bancorporation, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO



All right. Thank you. We just want to welcome everybody today to our earnings call, and thank you for your interest in our company.



I'm Jane Funk, the CFO. I have with me, Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.



During today's conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially. Please see the forward-looking statement disclosures