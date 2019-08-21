Full Year 2019 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT
John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. My name is John Guscic, and with me today is Tony Ristevski, our Chief Financial Officer. We are delighted to present you with the FY '19 results, which deliver another record performance for our business.
Let's move to Slide 2. FY '19 was an exceptional year of profitable growth for Webjet and is a testament to the team's ability to execute on our strategy and their passion for success. In the year where there are a number of unique macro events that have the potential to derail us from achieving our objectives, such as the uncertainty around Brexit, a record hot 2018 European summer, a difficult trading environment in the Middle East or the tough domestic market in Australia leading into the election, we have
