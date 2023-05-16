Q1 2023 Purcari Wineries PCL Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Vasile Tofan - Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited - Chairman of the Board of Directors



Okay. We have 26 people online. I think people will be gathering more, but it's time for us to start. Please allow me to extend a warm welcome to everybody attending our 1Q.



And a warm welcome to everybody attending our first quarter of 2023 financial results. I'm -- I have the privilege of opening this call. My name is Vasile Tofan. I'm the Chair of the company. And it has been a very good quarter for us. My colleagues will elaborate in greater detail on it, and I want to flag it in advance. Yes, it was against the base of last year, which has had the effect of the Russian invasion Ukraine, at the same time the first quarter of last year was also very soft quarter for Purcari when revenues grew 13%. So when you look at the results today, please factor in also the quarter last year has been a stronger quarter for Purcari.



As we get into this call, I want to introduce a few new faces for Purcari, and we're very excited to introduce 2 new Board members for our company, Raluca Ioana Man and Paula