Williams Companies Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome to the stage, Danilo Juvane, Vice President of Investor Relations, ESG and Investment Analysis.



Danilo Marcelo Juvane - The Williams Companies, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and thank you for your interest in The Williams Companies. This morning, we released our presentation and earnings press release. And starting off the event we will have our President and CEO, Alan Armstrong, you'll kick off our event. He will be followed by Michael Dunn our Chief Operating Officer. Subsequent to that, we have Chad Zamarin, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development. And then John Porter, our Chief Financial Officer, will end the presentation with the financial outlook portion of the event.



We will then take a very quick break and have Lane Wilson, our General Counsel; and Debbie Pickle, our Chief HR Officer. join us for the Q&A portion of the presentation today.



For some housekeeping here in our presentation materials, you'll find a disclaimer related to forward-looking statements