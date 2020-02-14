Q4 2019 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO
Good to go? Okay. Good morning. Thank you for coming to this presentation, quarterly results for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding for the fourth quarter.
There. I thought what I would do is to just share some, say, a few slides, overall reflections, and then I'll hand it over to our CFO, Christian Berg, who will then deep a little bit -- more into the details on the quarter as such.
And a bit of a backdrop on 2019. It's been an interesting year in many respects. We have -- so we are exposed to the global market. And of course, there's been some pretty hefty happenings during the year. You look at the geopolitical picture that we've been up against with trade wars, discussions between U.S. and China. Of course, that is -- if it's not impacting us, it's, at least, high on our radar because every measure that is taken will potentially have a significant impact on our business. But there's also been a few other things happening during the year. If you look at the general shipping market, the [Class E] index increased by -- somewhat by 24%.
Feb 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
