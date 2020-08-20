Q2 2020 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



Okay. Good morning. Welcome to the second quarter result for the Wilh. Wilhelmsen group. Pleased that you are listening in. It's a quarter, which is, say, highly affected by the COVID situation. It's a quarter with, I would say, a pretty good result under the circumstances, but probably far from good going into the future or from a long-term sustainability perspective. I think we need to take into account that this is a global operation with operations in more than 70 different countries. And we've been able to keep the wheels turning and the operation going under very, very trying circumstances.



Overall, from an operating perspective, the revenue has been pretty stable. We've had a net profit of $57 million, very much driven by valuation or increase in valuation of financial assets. And we've had a loss from associated companies. We are, as we have been for a long, long time, driving towards shaping the maritime industry and towards sustainable trade, and I'll come back a little bit towards the end with regards to this matter.



